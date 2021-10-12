CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft says it mitigated one of the largest DDoS attacks ever recorded

By Tom Warren
The Verge
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft says it was able to mitigate a 2.4Tbps Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack in August. The attack targeted an Azure customer in Europe and was 140 percent higher than the highest attack bandwidth volume Microsoft recorded in 2020. It also exceeds the peak traffic volume of 2.3Tbps directed at Amazon Web Services last year, though it was a smaller attack than the 2.54Tbps one Google mitigated in 2017.

