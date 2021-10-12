CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Bulls see pieces to make playoffs after busy offseason

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PORPJ_0cOaN7nG00
1 of 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Playing on an Olympic championship team was an experience Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine will never forget. The high-scoring All-Star hopes the winning doesn’t stop there.

He would love nothing more than to make the playoffs at long last, and the Bulls might be in position to do just that.

After trading for two-time All-Star center Nikola Vucevic at the deadline last March, they added four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan and point guard Lonzo Ball in the offseason. All those moves have the Bulls thinking better days are coming.

LaVine has never played on a team that made the postseason. It’s something he hopes to change in his eighth year in the league and fifth with the Bulls.

“I want to just come in and win, man,” he said.

LaVine set career highs last season in points per game (27.4), field-goal percentage (50.7) and 3-point accuracy (41.9%) and made his first All-Star team. He followed that up with a gold medal playing for the United States in Tokyo, an experience he said was “incredible.”

Now, he has his sights set on making the Eastern Conference playoffs. And so do the Bulls, after four straight losing seasons.

Executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas had a busy offseason, acquiring high-scoring DeRozan and Ball in separate sign-and-trade deals.

The changes have the Bulls thinking they’re ready to make a big jump in the Eastern Conference after finishing 11th at 31-41 in their first year under coach Billy Donovan. Their most recent playoff appearance was in 2017. They haven’t advanced in the postseason since 2015, when they beat Milwaukee and got knocked out by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the conference finals. Former coach Tom Thibodeau was then fired.

“We have a lot of talented guys in the locker room,” Karnisovas said. “I think we also brought high-character guys. And there’s a lot of excitement. But we also understand that we’re gonna have to get in the gym, we’re gonna have to work.”

The Bulls open the season Oct. 20 at Detroit.

NEW FACES

Two players remain from the team Karnisovas inherited in April 2020, and only LaVine has been in Chicago longer than 2019 first-round draft pick Coby White.

After making the big trade at the deadline last season to get Vucevic from Orlando for Otto Porter Jr. and Wendell Carter Jr., the Bulls’ basketball boss was busy in the offseason. While Ball, DeRozan, Alex Caruso and Tony Bradley were added, gone are Lauri Markkanen, Thaddeus Young, Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple and Daniel Theis.

COME TOGETHER

One big question is how quickly Donovan can get the Bulls to mesh, with all their new parts. That could take time, particularly if Patrick Williams misses the start of the season.

The second-year pro sprained his left ankle during an optional workout on Sept. 15. Williams started 71 games and averaged 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds last year after being drafted out of Florida State with the No. 4 overall pick.

LOCKING DOWN

The Bulls figure to have no trouble scoring. The question is their defense. Chicago ranked 23rd in opponents’ field-goal percentage and 28th in steals. DeRozan and Vucevic are more offense-oriented and so is LaVine, though he did focus more on his defense with Team USA. That means Ball and Williams could be carrying a heavy load on defense.

IN RESERVE

White figures to be in the sixth-man role after starting 54 of the 69 games he played last season. And it just might be the ideal spot for the combo guard, who finished a rocky season on a strong note and averaged 15.1 points and 4.8 assists.

The bench also figures to get a boost with the signing of guard Alex Carusa to a four-year, $37 million deal. He averaged 5.9 points while shooting about 43% in four seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

LAVINE’S FUTURE

The Bulls have said they are committed to keeping LaVine for the long term. It won’t be cheap. LaVine is looking at another huge payday with his four-year, $80 million contract set to expire at the end of the season. He would be eligible for a supermax deal if he is All-NBA in 2021-22.

___

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
chatsports.com

Improbably and impressively, the Chicago Bulls won the offseason. Let’s win some games.

The 2021-22 season kicks off for the Bulls tonight, and for this blog entering its (ugh) 19th campaign it is among the most exciting. Hey, that’s a low bar. But especially after the last 10 years post-Rose-injury (and especially in the total traveshamockery that was John Paxson’s final gutless and stupid rebuild), simply seeing an organization that’s motivated to win and displays competence in trying to do so is a huge factor in rooting enjoyment.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Zach LaVine Makes Bold Declaration About Bulls After Opener

With how many thrilling games occurred on the docket Wednesday night, the game between the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons got lost in the shuffle. With the No. 1 overall pick from the 2021 NBA Draft, Cade Cunningham, sidelined by an injury, there were even fewer eyes drawn to the game.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Garrett Temple
Person
Daniel Theis
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Coby White
Person
Thaddeus Young
Chicago Sun-Times

Zach LaVine will break his playoff drought and other Bulls predictions

“Best player’’ is a title any basketball star would covet. But being the “best player in the NBA who has never reached the playoffs’’ is something else entirely. At least Bulls guard Zach LaVine, whose eighth season gets underway Wednesday, has plenty of excuses for why he has never made the postseason, but, to his credit, he rarely falls back on them.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Central Notes: Tucker, Brogdon, Pistons, Bulls Offseason

Forward P.J. Tucker was surprised and disappointed the Bucks didn’t make a competitive offer to retain him, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Tucker wanted to stay but Milwaukee didn’t show interest in doing so despite his contributions to its championship run. “I was pretty surprised,”...
NBA
USA Today

Bulls vs. Pistons: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

The Chicago Bulls play the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet on Tipico Sportsbook.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Eastern Conference#The Cleveland Cavaliers
Blog a Bull

Cash Considerations Podcast: THE BULLS ARE OVER .500!

Jason and Ricky went live on Spotify Greenroom for instant reaction to the Bulls’ 94-88 season-opening victory over the Pistons. It was an ugly victory and somewhat disappointing given the hype around the team, but a win is a win and it was a great start to the campaign for Zach LaVine. The Bulls clearly have things to work on, especially with the rotations, but being over .500 for the first time since 2017 is a good feeling.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Rajon Rondo drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook beef

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saddening Delonte West News

Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

621K+
Followers
333K+
Post
288M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy