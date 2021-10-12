[WATCH] Tay Money Cheers On Duh University On “The Assignment”

Prep rally, lettermen jackets, school spirit, and football: It’s game day at Tay Money’s Duh University. One of the most exciting new artists to watch of 2021 released the visual to “The Assignment” on Friday (Oct.8), following the popularity of her viral challenge of the same title on social media and the huge success of her 2020 single “Bussin’.” “The Assignment” is an energetic track built on a southern drumline sound that showcases the undeniable Texan’s catchy southern style, infectious ad-libs — and how she’s about to take over Hip Hop.