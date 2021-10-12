Kanye West Lists His Wyoming Property for Sale at $11 Million
Kanye West‘s days in Wyoming appear to be over. TMZ reports Kanye has listed his Wyoming property on the real estate market at $11 million. The Wyoming digs became a location for major events in West’s career and personal life. The ranch hosted a historic listening party and had numerous famous guests pull up from Dame Dash to Dave Chappelle to Lil Baby. It also was a location that marked the beginning of a tumultuous end to his marriage with Kim Kardashian.thesource.com
