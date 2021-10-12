CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Lists His Wyoming Property for Sale at $11 Million

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West‘s days in Wyoming appear to be over. TMZ reports Kanye has listed his Wyoming property on the real estate market at $11 million. The Wyoming digs became a location for major events in West’s career and personal life. The ranch hosted a historic listening party and had numerous famous guests pull up from Dame Dash to Dave Chappelle to Lil Baby. It also was a location that marked the beginning of a tumultuous end to his marriage with Kim Kardashian.

d1softballnews.com

Kim Kardashian serene with her children after the divorce from Kanye West and the other gossip of the weekend

The children of the West house grow up fast. To prove it to us is Kim Kardashian who, on her very popular Instagram profile, has chosen to share several photos of herself in the company of her four children – the girls North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and the boys Saint, 5 and Psalm, 22 months – which she shares with her now ex-husband Kanye West. “Tomorrow I will love you even more than today” writes Kardashian on Instagram, who chose to celebrate National Siblings Day by sharing an old shot with his sisters Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and brother Rob Kardashian.
rolling out

Kanye West’s new name and haircut creates chatter and jokes (photo)

Kanye West is officially turning the page and starting a new chapter in his life by legally changing his name and rocking, um, an interesting new haircut. A Los Angeles Superior Court granted the rap renegade’s petition to change his name to a single syllable on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, without a hearing. The “Jesus Walks” rapper is now known by his long-recognized nickname “Ye” that simultaneously eliminates his middle and last names, Omari and West, respectively, according to The New York Times.
97.9 The Box

Kanye West Legally Changes His Name to ‘Ye’

Kanye West has officially changed his name to a long-standing nickname: Ye. Many thought Kanye already changed his name Ye back in August, but now, the paperwork has been approved. The rapper born name of Kanye Omari West will be known as Ye, according to Rolling Stone. “The being formally known as Kanye West. I am […]
HollywoodLife

Kanye West ‘Seeing Kids A Lot More’ As He & Kim Kardashian Are ‘Communicating Better’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are on better terms thanks to Kris Jenner, the source also spilled EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. Kanye West, 44, has been spending more time with his four kids amid his split from Kim Kardashian, 40. “Kanye and Kim have been communicating better than they have in months….He’s been seeing the kids a lot more, too,” an insider spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Because of this, they’re spending more time together. They’re finally in a good place,” they also added.
therealdeal.com

Kanye West looks to sell sprawling Wyoming ranch

Cody, Wyoming, may soon lose its most famous resident. Kanye West has listed his 3,800-acre ranch outside the town, asking $11 million for the sprawling property, the Daily Mail reported. It’s known as Monster Ranch for the massive trout stocked in its 180-acre lake. The listing comes less than a...
nickiswift.com

North West Tells Kim Kardashian This When She Is Upset

Another day, another hilarious North West clapback. As fans will already know, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter isn't the one to shy away from calling out folks, even when it comes to her own mother. Just last month, for example, Kardashian caught a shady moment from little North on camera, and decided to share it with her 250+ million Instagram followers.
nickiswift.com

Why Is Kanye West Losing So Much Money?

Kanye West is a business mogul with his fingers in a lot of pies. Aside from being a chart-topping rapper and producer, he is also a fashion designer, an occasional attempted politician, and has penned hits for a number of high-profile stars. And, as he bragged to Nick Cannon in 2020 (via Billboard), "I got more money than Trump."
Highsnobiety

Kanye West’s Wyoming Ranch Is for Sale, View It Virtually Here

In 2018, Kanye West became a Wyoming resident after buying a ranch in Cody, and now it seems that his time in the state is over, as his property has been listed online for $11,000,000. Fans of the rapper will remember the Wyoming Sessions, which he worked on during his...
