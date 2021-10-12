CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, AL

Search ends in Homewood after robbery suspect arrested

By Peter Curi
 9 days ago

HOMEWOOD, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A robbery suspect who fled authorities near Homewood has been captured.

According to the Hoover Police Department, officers responded to an armed robbery at the Galleria Woods Chevron on John Hawkins Parkway around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The suspect fled the scene and a “be on the lookout” bulletin with the vehicle description was sent to surrounding law enforcement.

Vestavia police located the suspected vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the suspect refused to stop and abandoned the vehicle on I-65.

Multiple law enforcement agencies set a perimeter around the area before ultimately capturing the suspect around 6:30 a.m.

#Wiat
CBS 42

Suspect who allegedly Alabama deputy shot during traffic stop in hospital

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Lee County man suspected of shooting a deputy in the Beauregard community Wednesday is now in the hospital. John Cross, 42, was transported to a hospital in Georgia Wednesday for treatment and remains under guard by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Department. When he is released from the hospital, Cross will be taken […]
ALABAMA STATE
