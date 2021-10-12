Cougars Home For Bears Tuesday

Men's Water Polo hosted a pair of Western State Conference foes for a mini tournament and improved to 18-3 overall and 3-0 against the WSC circuit. The Cougars, who beat fellow 2019 CCCAA Regional Semi-Finalist LA Valley, 18-5, in Los Angeles on Wednesday, beat both Citrus, 20-14, and Santa Monica, 18-3, today and remains undefeated against the loop. Cuesta opened the day against Citrus and scored eight goals in the first quarter to break open the game. The Owls were never closer than four goals after the first six minutes of play as ten different Cougars scored in the game. Cuesta got the long rest on the day, as Citrus swept both a men's and women's game against Santa Monica, with the Cougars waiting to pounce on the Corsairs in the nightcap. Cuesta scored the first six goals of the game against Santa Monica and held a 15-1 lead going into the final quarter. The Cougars, once again, spread the ball around, employing ten scorers to do the damage on the offensive half of the tank as they cruised to victory, 18-3. On the day, Returning Freshman Johnny Northcutt (Visalia) and 2019 All-State Driver Layne Porter (Santa Maria: Righetti HS) led the Cougars with seven and five goals, respectively.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO