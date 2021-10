WME has signed the hit podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game and its hosts, Gillie Da King and Wallo267, for representation in all areas. Million Dollaz Worth of Game — currently the top music podcast, according to Apple Podcasts — launched in 2019 and joined the Barstool Sports podcast network in 2020. On the show, Gillie Da King (born Nasir Fard and formerly known as the artist Gillie Da Kid) and his cousin Wallo (Wallace Peeples) have comedic discussions about their careers, relationships and music, as well as interview stars like Ice Cube, Shaquille O’Neal, Meek Mill and Kevin Durant, among others. But the duo are also focused on...

