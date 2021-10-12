CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
O.T. Genasis Will Fight Lamar Odom… If The Money’s Right

By Bryson "Boom" Paul
thesource.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopular Los Angeles rapper O.T. Genasis is interested in a boxing match with former L.A. Lakers-now-celebrity boxer Lamar Odom — but, only if the money’s right. Earlier this week, the “What Is Your Name” rapper was hypothetically asked if he would be open to boxing the 41-year-old NBA Champ, who just won his second boxing match against Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband, Ojani Noa. Now, never known to turn down a fade, Genasis, 34, delivered an optimistic response that welcomes the challenge if the bag is right and available to completely focus on the fight.

#Boxing#Nba#Combat
