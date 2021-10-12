SOURCE SPORTS: Ben Simmons Reportedly Willing to Rejoin The 76ers Soon
Ben Simmons has said repeatedly that he wants no parts of the Philadelphia 76ers. Well, it appears he is lowering his stance a bit now. Simmons’ agent Rich Paul has had discussions with the 76ers recently about Simmons ending his holdout and reporting to the team, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The team will continue to explore trade possibilities for Simmons, but it sounds as though some of the tension has been alleviated.thesource.com
