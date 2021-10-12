CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
[WATCH] Megan Thee Stallion Joins Taraji P. Henson for Season 2 of ‘Peace of Mind with Taraji’

By Shawn Grant
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the season two premiere of Peace of Mind with Taraji, host Taraji P. Henson is joined by Grammy-Award-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion. During the conversation, Henson and her co-host and best friend Tracie Jade highlight the challenging mental challenges in the Black community. With Hot Girl Meg, the trio discusses the adversity she overcame, while maintaining a positive outlook.

