National Savings Day: 7 Simple Tips To Save Money

Sarah Carson, a local blogger has been using the Flashfood app for a few months now and says it saves her so much money. How does it work? Sarah says FlashFood works with TOPS and Price Rite here in Buffalo. These stores upload food that is about to expire. You go to the FlashFood app, that is free to download, and you can see which location near you has those foods that are about to expire. She says it’s a win win for the store because they are not throwing away food and it’s a win for us because we get discounted prices on those foods.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO