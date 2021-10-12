National Savings Day: 7 Simple Tips To Save Money
It's not always easy to save money, but the practice doesn't need to be complicated. If you're looking for ways to grow your savings, then National Savings Day may be for you. National Savings Day is observed on Oct. 12 annually to recognize the importance of saving by looking for new and simple ways to begin or perhaps improve one’s saving journey. Founded by Capital One, the occasion was created with the aim to educate people on the simple ways to save and become more confident about their relationship with money, National Day Calendar noted.www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0