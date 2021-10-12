Coast Guard suspends search for missing woman

In early 2019, my fellow crew members and I, on board a Coast Guard 45-foot response boat from Station Charleston, South Carolina, responded to a distress call from a sailboat that had grounded on a shoal near the mouth of the Stono River. When we arrived on scene, we were detailed to stand by while a Coast Guard helicopter plucked the family off the boat and flew them to safety. While we watched the evolution, we discussed what we would have done had the helicopter not been available. Because the draft of our response boat was too deep to get close, and because we did not have a smaller boat on board, the best option would have been for one of us to swim to rescue the family off the sailboat, one at a time.
