Military

Coast Guard suspends search for missing woman

By Outer Banks Voice
outerbanksvoice.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Coast Guard released a statement on the night of Oct. 11 announcing that the search has been suspended for a 27-year-old woman missing in the water in the vicinity of Portsmouth Island in Ocracoke Inlet. The Coast Guard searched...

www.outerbanksvoice.com

