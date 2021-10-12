Why IBM is opting for ‘intentionally flexible’ working

This is the web version of CFO Daily, a newsletter on the trends and individuals shaping corporate finance. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. When I recently spoke with Macrina Kgil, CFO at Blockchain.com, about surpassing $1 trillion in cryptocurrency transactions, she told me: "At this point in time, a lot of people actually think crypto is here to stay. It's just [a matter of] how big and how fast it will grow within the overall economy." And along those lines Bank of America (BofA), the second largest bank in the U.S., believes that “crypto-based digital assets could form an entirely new asset class,” according to an inaugural report. This is yet another sign that mainstream banks are taking crypto seriously.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO