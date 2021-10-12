CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Why IBM is opting for ‘intentionally flexible’ working

By Alan Murray
Fortune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a thought from day one of the Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington: it may be time to drop the term "hybrid." "I think the word hybrid is super loaded," said Colleen McCreary, whose job is chief people, places and publicity officer for Credit Karma. “It locks you into certain ways of working. Flexible work is what we are talking about. We are freeing up the conversation to think about things we never thought about before.”

fortune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

New IPO demonstrates why Bitcoin mining is the most stupendously profitable business on the planet right now

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. No event better illustrates that Bitcoin mining is likely the most profitable legal enterprise on the planet than the Nasdaq debut this writer just attended. It was opening day for a startup launched just seven months ago that produces coins at, of all places, formerly defunct waste-coal plants in the wilds of Pennsylvania. The newly public company is poised to generate earnings you’d expect from companies 10 times its size and counts as its founders one of the unlikeliest duos in the zany land of crypto.
MARKETS
Fortune

Hourly staff fed up working nights and weekends seek flexible schedules

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. After struggling to hire workers for its outlet store in Dallas, Balsam Hill finally opened on Sept. 1. But the very next day, the online purveyor of high-end artificial holiday trees was forced to close after four of its five workers quit.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Three Out Of Four employees Want Their Company To Make Work Permanently Flexible

More than seven of 10 employees (76%) say they want their company to make work permanently flexible in terms of schedule and/or location. But their desire for work flexibility is being met with a conflicting message—employees report that their employer thinks they are more innovative and work harder on-site, according to a survey commissioned by Catalyst and CNBC, conducted by Harris Poll.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Fortune

Are you ready for crypto as a ‘new asset class’?

This is the web version of CFO Daily, a newsletter on the trends and individuals shaping corporate finance. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. When I recently spoke with Macrina Kgil, CFO at Blockchain.com, about surpassing $1 trillion in cryptocurrency transactions, she told me: "At this point in time, a lot of people actually think crypto is here to stay. It's just [a matter of] how big and how fast it will grow within the overall economy." And along those lines Bank of America (BofA), the second largest bank in the U.S., believes that “crypto-based digital assets could form an entirely new asset class,” according to an inaugural report. This is yet another sign that mainstream banks are taking crypto seriously.
MARKETS
Fortune

Gorsky, Sweet, and Robbins on purpose and digital transformation

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. The Fortune Global 500 Summit got underway in Hangzhou, China, this morning. I’m not there, for reasons of sanity—travelling to China these days involves not only a long flight, but a prison-like quarantine in a place, and with food, that’s not of your choosing. But I did conduct several virtual interviews as part of the event. The theme is building companies that last, and the three CEOs I spoke with—Cisco’s Chuck Robbins, Johnson & Johnson’s Alex Gorsky, and Accenture’s Julie Sweet—all shared their views on what that requires in today’s post-pandemic, tech-fueled business world. A sampling:
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dimon
Person
Kristalina Georgieva
Person
Nouriel Roubini
Fortune

Crypto gains as a new Bitcoin-linked ETF sets to begin trading

This is the web version of Bull Sheet, a no-nonsense daily newsletter on what’s happening in the markets. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning, Bull Sheeters. Bond yields and the dollar are falling, and that's giving a bit of a lift to global stocks....
MARKETS
Fortune

Goldman Sachs extends foothold in China as it takes ownership of joint venture

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. won approval to take 100% ownership of its securities joint venture in China, a key step to expand in the country even as growing political tension and a Beijing-led crackdown on the private sector has ratcheted up risks.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Embezzlement#Russia#Bribery#Credit Karma#Fortune#Bitcoin Preference
VentureBeat

Why enterprises are massively subcontracting cybersecurity work

NewtonX market research revealed this week that 56% of organizations surveyed subcontract as much as 25% of their cybersecurity work. In the study, more than 100 chief information security officers, CTOs, and other senior decision-makers indicated a trend toward subcontracting one of the most critical roles continually facing enterprise professionals.
ECONOMY
New York Post

Amazon’s return-to-work plans just got more flexible

Amazon will let individual teams decide for how many days corporate employees would be expected to work from office in a week, Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said in a message to employees on Monday. Earlier, Amazon’s policy required for employees to return to office from Jan. 3 for at...
BUSINESS
smarteranalyst.com

IBM, Raytheon Technologies to Work on Tech Solutions for Defense Industry

Technology major International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) recently announced that the company has joined hands with Raytheon Technologies, an aerospace and defense company, to develop advanced artificial intelligence, cryptographic and quantum solutions for the aerospace, defense and intelligence industries. Following the news, shares of the company declined marginally to close...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Cisco
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
PCWorld

What is a TPM and why isn’t mine working?

If you’re like most people, you didn’t think about whether your computer had a TPM (Trusted Platform Module) until Microsoft made it part of its system requirements to run Windows 11. Now that Windows 11 has arrived, it’s a vital piece of whether or not you’ll even be able to upgrade. We’ll explain what a TPM is, how you can find out whether your system has one, and how to enable it if it’s turned off.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy