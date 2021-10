Once again, women are fearing for their safety in public spaces after a rise in cases reported to police and bouncers of being spiked by injections on nights out. Females up and down the country are terrified at the idea of going out because they are met with violence and misogyny. Why isn’t violence against women being taken as seriously as terrorism? Because that’s what it is. It’s the unlawful use of violence and intimidation against women – it’s fucked up. Misogyny is personal and it’s time people stopped blaming the victims because we are not the problem.

