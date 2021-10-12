CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. House expected to pass bill to hike debt ceiling, avert default

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives is expected on Tuesday to give final approval to a Senate-passed bill temporarily raising the government’s borrowing limit to $28.9 trillion, putting off the risk of default until early December. Democrats, who control the House by a mere four-vote margin, were...

Cruz won't let Biden turn over Leaf

With help from Nahal Toosi and Daniel Lippman. Welcome to National Security Daily, your guide to the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. BREAKING: Homeland Security Secretary ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS tested positive for Covid-19 this...
US Senate approves temporary lift to debt ceiling, averting default

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved legislation to temporarily raise the federal government's $28.4 trillion debt limit and avoid the risk of a historic default later this month, but it put off until early December a decision on a longer-lasting remedy. The Senate voted 50-48 to pass the...
Senate passes short-term debt ceiling bill

The short-term debt ceiling bill has passed in the senate after days of debate. The bill shifts the debt limit deadline to December, when another vote will be required. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Thursday on the Senate floor that Democrats and Republicans had reached a temporary agreement to keep the US from defaulting on its debt until the new December deadline.
US voting rights push sunk by Republicans

The 2020 US election drew the highest turnout in more than a century, despite a raging pandemic and efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to undermine trust in the voting system. It was declared the most secure election in US history. Yet states across America have spent months leveraging Trump's false claims of a stolen election to introduce restrictive laws that opponents say are an assault on voting rights. The curbs have alarmed civil rights activists and prompted President Joe Biden to issue an 11th-hour plea Wednesday for the soul of the nation -- just as senators were voting against debating the issue. "United States Senate needs to act to protect the sacred constitutional right to vote which is under unrelenting assault by proponents of the Big Lie and Republican governors, secretaries of state, attorneys-general, and state legislatures across the nation," he said in a statement.
Republican Senator and physician Bill Cassidy says senility tests should be mandated for ALL federal government leaders including Biden, 78, and Supreme Court justices before the 'rapid decline' in your 80s

Bill Cassidy, a U.S. senator and physician, said all leaders in the federal executive, legislative and judiciary should be subject to cognitive tests as they age, claiming they should undergo this evaluation before the 'rapid decline' in their 80s. The 64-year-old Republican from Louisiana told Axios on HBO in an...
