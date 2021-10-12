CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft Azure repels whopping 2.4 Tbps DDoS attack

By Mayank Sharma
TechRadar
 9 days ago
Microsoft has shared that its cloud computing service Azure successfully mitigated a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack that peaked at 2.4 Tbps. The attack was directed towards an Azure customer in Europe and took place in the last week of August 2021. “Attacks of this size demonstrate the ability...

TechRadar

