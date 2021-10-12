CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos County, OR

Freeze Warning issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 03:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Bring pets inside for the night. Remember, if it is too cold for you, it is too cold for them. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Jackson County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 degrees expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...For the Freeze warning: The Illinois Valley in Josephine County, almost all of Jackson County including the Applegate, and Rogue Valleys, and southern portions of the Umpqua Basin near Tiller, Azalea and Glendale in south Central Douglas County. For the frost advisory, the remainder of Josephine County, eastern Curry County, and Most of Douglas County including Roseburg, Camas Valley, Sutherlin, Glide, and Drain. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freezing conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

