CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Siskiyou County, CA

Freeze Warning issued for Central Siskiyou County, South Central Siskiyou County by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 03:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected. * WHERE...The entirety of Central Siskiyou County including the entire Shasta Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freezing conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Stark, Summit, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 16:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Stark; Summit; Wayne The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Stark County in northeastern Ohio South central Summit County in northeastern Ohio Northeastern Wayne County in northeastern Ohio * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 430 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Creston, or near Wooster, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Orrville around 445 PM EDT. Doylestown around 450 PM EDT. Green around 510 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include New Franklin, Canal Fulton, North Lawrence, Smithville, Marshallville, Clinton and Portage Lakes. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
STARK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 16:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Northwestern Summit County in northeastern Ohio * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 440 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Brunswick, or 9 miles northeast of Medina, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Cuyahoga and northwestern Summit Counties, including the following locations... Peninsula, Richfield, Brecksville, Boston Heights, Walton Hills, Broadview Heights and Valley View. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-21 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...South Central Oregon Coast and Curry County Coast between Gold Beach and Bandon. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 03:16:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-22 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Siskiyou County including Interstate 5 near Weed. * WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Siskiyou County, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 03:16:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-22 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Siskiyou County including Interstate 5 near Weed. * WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Geauga, Portage, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Geauga; Portage; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northern Portage County in northeastern Ohio Southeastern Geauga County in northeastern Ohio Northeastern Summit County in northeastern Ohio * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 504 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hudson, or 12 miles north of Akron, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Kent around 510 PM EDT. Streetsboro around 520 PM EDT. Mantua around 525 PM EDT. Garrettsville around 545 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Parkman, Aurora, Brady Lake, Peninsula, Windham, Sugar Bush Knolls, Wayland, Hiram, Reminderville, Boston Heights, Stow and Silver Lake. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Fremont, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-22 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Fremont; Mills; Montgomery; Page; Pottawattamie FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-22 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 to 36 degrees will likely promote the development of frost across much of the area. * WHERE...Hall, Hamilton, York, Adams, Clay, Fillmore, Webster, Nuckolls and Thayer Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Although near-freezing temperatures are possible within the Advisory area, a hard, killing freeze of 28 degrees or colder is unlikely.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Central#Plumbing#03 19 00
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Howard, Merrick, Nance, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-22 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Howard; Merrick; Nance; Polk FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as around 30 degrees expected. * WHERE...Nance, Howard, Merrick and Polk Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freezing conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Although slightly sub-freezing temperatures are expected, a hard, killing freeze of 28 degrees or colder is unlikely.
HOWARD COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Harrison, Monona, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-22 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Harrison; Monona; Shelby FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Burt, Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Madison, Platte, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-22 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Burt; Butler; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Madison; Platte; Stanton; Thurston; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BURT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 16:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Medina A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MEDINA COUNTY At 432 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Brunswick, or near Medina, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Medina County, including the following locations Hinckley. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Local emergency services are monitoring the situation and will issue a public statement as conditions warrant. PLAN NOW so you will know what to do in an emergency. Keep informed by listening to local radio and television for statements and possible warnings. Follow the advice of public safety officials. Target Area: Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park .An intense band of precipitation will move through this evening through Friday morning. Periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected, especially Friday morning. These could bring potential ash and debris flows over recent burn scar areas in Shasta, Tehama, Butte and Plumas counties. Potential rainfall rates will be over a half inch per hour this evening. Snow levels will be high. FLASH FLOOD/DEBRIS FLOW WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING FOR THE BUTTE AND PLUMAS COUNTY PORTION OF THE BEAR AND CLAREMONT FIRES IN THE NORTH COMPLEX BURN SCAR The Flash Flood Watch continues for * The Butte and Plumas County portion of the Bear and Claremont Fires in the North Complex Burn Scar in northern California. * From 11 PM PDT this evening through Friday morning. * Periods of heavy rainfall are forecasted over the Bear and Claremont Fires in the North Complex Burn Scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 16:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wayne A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MEDINA AND NORTH CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTIES At 434 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Creston, or 8 miles south of Medina, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Rittman around 440 PM EDT. Wadsworth and Doylestown around 450 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Seville and Westfield Center. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 16:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wayne A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MEDINA AND NORTH CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTIES At 425 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Creston, or 11 miles north of Wooster, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Creston around 435 PM EDT. Rittman around 440 PM EDT. Wadsworth and Doylestown around 450 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Westfield Center, Burbank and Seville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 16:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wayne A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MEDINA AND NORTH CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTIES At 425 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Creston, or 11 miles north of Wooster, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Creston around 435 PM EDT. Rittman around 440 PM EDT. Wadsworth and Doylestown around 450 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Westfield Center, Burbank and Seville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 16:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Louisville. Target Area: Clinton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Clinton County through 345 PM CDT At 331 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Powersburg, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Clinton County, including the following locations... Rolan, Static, Bug, Cannons Mill and Savage. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-22 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Local emergency services are monitoring the situation and will issue a public statement as conditions warrant. PLAN NOW so you will know what to do in an emergency. Keep informed by listening to local radio and television for statements and possible warnings. Follow the advice of public safety officials. Target Area: Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northern Sacramento Valley .An intense band of precipitation will move through this evening through Friday morning. Periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected, especially Friday morning. These could bring potential ash and debris flows over recent burn scar areas in Shasta, Tehama, Butte and Plumas counties. Potential rainfall rates will be over a half inch per hour this evening. Snow levels will be high. FLASH FLOOD/DEBRIS FLOW WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING FOR THE SHASTA COUNTY PORTION OF THE ZOGG BURN SCAR The Flash Flood Watch continues for * The Shasta County portion of the Zogg Burn Scar in northern California. * From 5 PM PDT this afternoon through Friday morning. * Periods of heavy rainfall are forecasted over the Zogg Burn Scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 16:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Medina The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Medina County in northeastern Ohio * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 420 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Medina, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Brunswick around 440 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Hinckley. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jeff Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 15:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-21 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Jeff Davis FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL JEFF DAVIS COUNTY At 343 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fort Davis, McDonald Observatory, Davis Mountains State Park, Black Mountain, Indian Lodge and Fort Davis National Historical Site. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy