Freeze Warning issued for Central Siskiyou County, South Central Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-12 03:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected. * WHERE...The entirety of Central Siskiyou County including the entire Shasta Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freezing conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfralerts.weather.gov
