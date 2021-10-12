Freeze Warning issued for Central Siskiyou County, South Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Local emergency services are monitoring the situation and will issue a public statement as conditions warrant. PLAN NOW so you will know what to do in an emergency. Keep informed by listening to local radio and television for statements and possible warnings. Follow the advice of public safety officials. Target Area: Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park .An intense band of precipitation will move through this evening through Friday morning. Periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected, especially Friday morning. These could bring potential ash and debris flows over recent burn scar areas in Shasta, Tehama, Butte and Plumas counties. Potential rainfall rates will be over a half inch per hour this evening. Snow levels will be high. FLASH FLOOD/DEBRIS FLOW WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING FOR THE BUTTE AND PLUMAS COUNTY PORTION OF THE BEAR AND CLAREMONT FIRES IN THE NORTH COMPLEX BURN SCAR The Flash Flood Watch continues for * The Butte and Plumas County portion of the Bear and Claremont Fires in the North Complex Burn Scar in northern California. * From 11 PM PDT this evening through Friday morning. * Periods of heavy rainfall are forecasted over the Bear and Claremont Fires in the North Complex Burn Scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.

BUTTE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO