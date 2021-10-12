Frost Advisory issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 03:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Bring pets inside for the night. Remember, if it is too cold for you, it is too cold for them. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 degrees expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Areas in the freeze warning include the Scott Valley and portions of the Klamath River Valley. This includes the communities of Fort Jones, Etna, Greenview, and Happy Camp. The frost advisory covers most other areas of the Klamath River Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freezing conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr