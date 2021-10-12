Facing floods and fires, undocumented immigrants have nowhere to turn for help

Over the past few weeks, U.S. Senate leaders have twice gone before the Senate parliamentarian with proposals to include a pathway to citizenship in the budget reconciliation process. But even with solid precedents, evidence of strong budgetary effects, and the potential for large impacts on the U.S. economy as a whole—and on ordinary Americans across the country—the parliamentarian twice ruled it inappropriate to provide access to green cards in the reconciliation bill. While immensely disappointing, the fight is not over. Among the alternative avenues that congressional leaders are discussing is immigration parole—a temporary status that could offer undocumented immigrants protection from deportation and grants them the ability to obtain a work permit.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO