Immigration

Facing floods and fires, undocumented immigrants have nowhere to turn for help

Grist
Grist
 9 days ago
When Hurricane Ida hit New York City on September 16, it dumped more than three inches of rain an hour. Sewers overflowed, streets turned into rivers, and thousands of homes and basements across the city’s five boroughs flooded. Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas saw the devastation firsthand when she toured her constituent neighborhoods of Corona, East Elmhurst, Jackson Heights, and Woodside in Queens. Family after family, mostly low-income immigrants, told her they’d lost almost all of their possessions in the storm. But as González-Rojas encouraged residents to seek help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, she learned that those who were undocumented were ineligible for aid.

therealdeal.com

New law for immigrants seen as little help for undocumented tenants

Over the weekend, Gov. Kathy Hochul ushered in greater protections for undocumented immgirants, signing legislation that makes threatening to report immigration status punishable by imprisonment. In theory, the law shields undocumented tenants from landlords who might use the threat of deportation against them, for example, to warn tenants against filing...
IMMIGRATION
North Country Public Radio

Threatening to deport an undocumented immigrant is now a crime

A new law in New York makes it a crime to threaten to report a person’s immigration status. It was previously against the law to threaten to deport someone in cases of labor or sex trafficking. Now it’s considered a crime against anyone who is in the country illegally. In...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

New law criminalizes threats to undocumented immigrants

A measure criminalizing threats in New York to expose a person's immigration status was signed into law this weekend by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The new law considers threats to expose undocumented people in the state as extortion or coercion, and is based on similar measures already on the books in California, Colorado, Maryland and Virginia.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
arcamax.com

Afghans steered to states with 'help wanted' signs, pro-immigrant bent

While a handful of state leaders have raised objections, most states are welcoming families fleeing Afghanistan. Those attitudes are influencing where the U.S. government, working with local nonprofits, resettles the 95,000 Afghan evacuees expected this year and next. California, New York, Oregon and Utah, along with some local governments, have...
IMMIGRATION
Grist

When the earth shakes in South LA, the results can be toxic

Friday night seemed like any other for residents near Long Beach, California — until they heard what my mom later described to me as a “sonic boom.” Suddenly, family photos began crashing to the floor as her entire condo shook violently. A 4.3-magnitude earthquake had rocked Carson, a southern suburb...
LONG BEACH, CA
The Staten Island Advance

After being awarded $200K, this NYC community activist will help undocumented military with immigration challenges

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – West Brighton resident Cesar Vargas, a well-known community activist and immigration lawyer, is one of five recipients citywide of the David Prize. The David Prize – named after billionaire real estate developer David C. Walentas -- is an annual $1 million award given to select New York City residents who have a vision to create a better city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Grist

‘Mobility Justice’: How cities are rethinking public transportation after COVID

Shavel’le Olivier relies on Boston’s public transit to do her shopping, run errands, and visit family. She lives in Mattapan, a neighborhood in the southwest corner of the city where 74 percent of residents are Black and 16 percent Hispanic. It can take an hour to travel less than five miles from her house on the bus, due to heavy traffic. She grew up thinking that’s just the way things work, but now she’s questioning the status quo.
TRAFFIC
cortlandvoice.com

Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Protecting Undocumented Immigrants From Threats to Report Their Immigration Status

Press release from governor.ny.gov. Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation (S.343-A/A.3412-A) classifying certain threats to report a person’s immigration status as extortion or coercion under New York law. Threats to report a person’s immigration status can currently be treated as a crime in cases of labor trafficking and sex trafficking, but were not previously treated as potential extortion or coercion offenses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Times

Ted Cruz wants to ship illegal immigrants to Democratic states

Tired of having Texas bear the brunt of the border crisis, Sen. Ted Cruz is proposing a different idea: ship newly arrived illegal immigrants to deep blue territories like New England or California, and see how they handle it. He even proposed putting one of the new ports of entry...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Fox News

Jill Biden boosts group that helps illegal immigrants avoid arrest amid border crisis

First lady Jill Biden touted a private school run by a Democratic donor whose organization has posted tips on how illegal immigrants can avoid arrest while in the U.S. "Strength. Community. Passion. Those were the words I wrote down during an inspiring charla today with @SBAIsabel, @RepDavids, and members of the Latino community in Kansas City, KS. Thank you El Centro Academy for Children for all you do and for being our gracious hosts today," Biden, who is a teacher, tweeted Tuesday of her visit to the El Centro Academy in Kansas City, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, KS
expressnews.com

Commentary: Congress must make way forward for undocumented immigrants

The separation of mixed immigration-status families has been widely reported, showcasing the fear, harm and consequences of our failed immigration system. Unfortunately, many Texans and Americans have become desensitized to the atrocity of family separation. During Hispanic Heritage Month and always, it is is important to consider the families that...
IMMIGRATION
American Progress

Including Immigration Parole in Reconciliation Will Help Millions

Over the past few weeks, U.S. Senate leaders have twice gone before the Senate parliamentarian with proposals to include a pathway to citizenship in the budget reconciliation process. But even with solid precedents, evidence of strong budgetary effects, and the potential for large impacts on the U.S. economy as a whole—and on ordinary Americans across the country—the parliamentarian twice ruled it inappropriate to provide access to green cards in the reconciliation bill. While immensely disappointing, the fight is not over. Among the alternative avenues that congressional leaders are discussing is immigration parole—a temporary status that could offer undocumented immigrants protection from deportation and grants them the ability to obtain a work permit.
CONGRESS & COURTS
