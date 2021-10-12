CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix orders ‘That ’70s Show’ spinoff series ‘That ’90s Show’

1069morefm.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has ordered “That ’90s Show,” a spinoff of the hit Fox sitcom “That ’70s Show.” Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of the show, and Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp — who played parents Red and Kitty Forman in the original series– are set to return in “That ’90s Show.” According to a show synopsis, it’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place, WI, kids.

