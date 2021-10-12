CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Alexander Jones | Notes on the #ncsen democrats

By Alexander Jones PoliticsNC
Anson Record
Anson Record
 9 days ago

Last week saw quarterly fundraising reports come out for Democratic candidates Jeff Jackson and Cheri Beasley. Jackson was first out of the gate, announcing that he had hauled in $900,000. Beasley took a few more days to release her money report, but when it came out, she had blown Jackson away with $1.5 million. Beasley has now almost caught up to Jackson in cumulative fundraising despite her opponent enjoying a one-quarter head start.

One of the most astute political observers in the state, Dr. Michael Bitzer of Catawba College, adjudged Beasley’s fundraising as evidence that she is the frontrunner in the race. This conclusion is hard to argue with. The former state Chief Justice has outpaced her opponent by a wide margin two quarters in a row, and has advantages beyond fundraising. Much of the Democratic establishment has backed Beasely; she has a much stronger resume than Jackson, and she brings a diversity to the ticket that he does not. While Jackson is making a strong effort, he clearly has an uphill climb to pull off an upset.

But Jackson’s campaign is not a hopeless cause. Nine hundred thousand dollars is a healthy number for a candidate running second in his primary–which shows, given that Beasley raised so much more, the downsides of being an underdog. Jackson claims that most of his fundraising has come from small-dollar donors. This speaks to his core strength as a candidate with enthusiastic backing from political activists.

The key question for Jeff Jackson is who, exactly, are the activists powering his campaign. He represented a prosperous, white-collar district in the state Senate and most of the ardor for his campaign seems to emanate from young, white liberals. That’s not enough to win a primary in North Carolina. Forty-two percent of registered Democrats in the state are African American and many others are blue-collar, moderate Dems. Jackson likes to present himself as an heir to Beto O’Rourke. The danger is that he’s more like Eugene McCarthy or Paul Tsongas, an urban social liberal who can’t win over the party’s “Beer Track” majority.

Beasley has a direct route to solidifying African American support. She should also run well among feminist women seeking representation in the United States Senate. While her campaign has operated a bit below the radar, she is amassing the funds necessary to run a modern, statewide campaign. Polling also shows that she is highly regarded across the state, and she managed to run ahead of Joe Biden in both rural areas and majority-minority urban precincts the last time she was on the ballot. That should throw into question who is the kind of candidate to appeal to voters in conservative rural districts. For years, Democratic mandarins have thought rural areas wanted white-male candidates tinged with conservatism. Both Barack Obama and Cheri Beasley show that’s not necessarily true.

Several months ago I reflected that this primary is shaping up well for the Democratic Party. Quarter-three’s fundraising reports confirm that hunch. While Beasley is running far ahead of Jackson, both are raising the sums necessary for viable campaigns. There does not appear to be the “donor fatigue” about which some commentators worried when Jackson made his early announcement. Democrats may not win this election at the end of the day, but at a time when the national party is in a panic the state party should feel like it’s in a little less of a crisis.

Comments / 0

Related
politicsnc.com

Notes on the #NCSEN Democrats

Last week saw quarterly fundraising reports come out for Democratic candidates Jeff Jackson and Cheri Beasley. Jackson was first out of the gate, announcing that he had hauled in $900,000. Beasley took a few more days to release her money report, but when it came out, she had blown Jackson away with $1.5 million. Beasley has now almost caught up to Jackson in cumulative fundraising despite her opponent enjoying a one-quarter head start.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Fox News

James Carville is 'scared to death' that Terry McAuliffe will lose Virginia governors race

Democratic strategist James Carville is "scared to death" about a potential election upset in the Virginia gubernatorial election. On Wednesday, Carville appeared on MSNBC's "The 11th Hour" with host Brian Williams to discuss the upcoming election that has become a dead heat according to new polling. Williams asked about Democratic candidate and former governor Terry McAuliffe’s prospects in the race, in which Carville responded that the race is looking more like "a toss-up."
VIRGINIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Virginia gives Democrats a test of Black turnout before 2022

NORFOLK, Va. — (AP) — As Democrat Terry McAuliffe worked the crowd at Norfolk State University’s homecoming football game, many fans at the historically Black school were ready with answers before he could even ask for their vote. “Everybody I talked to said: ‘Don’t worry, I’ve already voted. I’ve already...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Cheri Beasley
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Beto O'rourke
AFP

US voting rights push sunk by Republicans

The 2020 US election drew the highest turnout in more than a century, despite a raging pandemic and efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to undermine trust in the voting system. It was declared the most secure election in US history. Yet states across America have spent months leveraging Trump's false claims of a stolen election to introduce restrictive laws that opponents say are an assault on voting rights. The curbs have alarmed civil rights activists and prompted President Joe Biden to issue an 11th-hour plea Wednesday for the soul of the nation -- just as senators were voting against debating the issue. "United States Senate needs to act to protect the sacred constitutional right to vote which is under unrelenting assault by proponents of the Big Lie and Republican governors, secretaries of state, attorneys-general, and state legislatures across the nation," he said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vox

How screwed are Democrats in the Senate?

Democrats are terrified of what the future holds for them in the United States Senate. The party currently controls half the seats in the chamber, giving them, with Vice President Harris’s tie-breaking vote, the narrowest possible majority. But some in the party — like pollster David Shor, recently profiled by Ezra Klein in the New York Times — believe demographic trends put Democrats at grave risk of falling into a deep hole over the next two election cycles.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Democratic Voters#Democratic Candidates#Catawba College#Senate#African American#Dems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Vice

The Voter-Fraud Hunt in Texas Just Blew Up in Republicans’ Faces

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Shortly after the 2020 election, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick offered up to $1 million in reward money, to be paid out of his own campaign coffers, to “incentivize, encourage, and reward people to come forward and report voter fraud.” And now, the first person to claim that reward is Eric Frank, a progressive poll worker in Pennsylvania who reported a Republican for voting twice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vice

A Proud ‘Lady Trump’ Is Running For Nevada Governor

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Right-wing Las Vegas city councilwoman Michele Fiore jumped into the race for Nevada governor on Tuesday, with a video announcement featuring her shooting at beer bottles that say “CRT” and “vaccine mandates.”. Fiore, a Republican and former...
NEVADA STATE
Anson Record

Anson Record

492
Followers
455
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Anson Record

 https://ansonrecord.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy