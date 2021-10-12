CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Christina Ricci marries hairstylist Mark Hampton; expecting first child together

1069morefm.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article41-year-old actress Christina Ricci married hair stylist Mark Hampton at a wedding in Los Angeles over the weekend. Ricci shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and Hampton standing in front of a display of flowers along with the caption: “Mr. and Mrs.” Hampton posted the same photo on his own account, writing,”#justmarried.” Ricci later shared another photo of herself and Hampton, writing, “Also Mr. and Mrs.”

www.1069morefm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
regionaldailynews.com

ABC - Oldies News

On the heels of the announcement that Roberta Flack will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2020 comes word that the legendary pop/soul/R&B singer will make a rare public appearance at next year's Grammy Awards, to be held January 26 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy