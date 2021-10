Entering NCIS: Los Angeles season 13, we did expect a certain degree of change — but even with the theme song? That’s what shocked us. If you noticed tonight that the opening title music was slightly different for the CBS crime drama, you’re not alone. It was one of the most surprising things of all about the opening — even if thematically, it was largely the same music as before. It sounds as though the key was pitched a little bit higher than before; not only that, but there was a tiny pause at the start before the somewhat-familiar music started to crescendo.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO