Montgomery County, OH

Intruder shot, arrested in Perry Twp. home invasion

By Sarah Bean
 9 days ago
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to a shooting at a Perry Township home around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12.

Police said that an intruder was shot during a home invasion in the 5 thousand block of Diamond Mill Road.

According to Perry Twp. PD, the male suspect entered the home and began assaulting the residents. One of the homeowners grabbed a handgun and shot the man.

No injuries have been reported yet, but the Police Department said the homeowners were brought to the hospital for evaluation.

Police say the man fled the scene by car. Later that day, he was seen by two officers walking nearby.

The man was caught and taken to the hospital for his injuries.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we have more information.

