Astronomy

Fireball lights up sky in south Georgia

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 9 days ago
Meteor lights up sky in Georgia The fireball was traveling at 45,000 mph (NASA)

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. — The night sky was lit up by a meteor in southeast Georgia on Sunday.

NASA’s Meteor Watch posted on its Facebook page that the fireball flew over the town of Donald in southeast Georgia around 10 p.m.

It was moving northwest at 45,000 miles per hour and burned up about 23 miles above Sanders Road near Providence Missionary Baptist Church, in the southeast corner of Toombs County.

At its peak, the meteor’s brightness rivaled that of the full moon, which NASA said indicates it was caused by an asteroid fragment about 8 inches in diameter with a weight of 20 pounds.

A NASA meteor camera recorded video of the fireball in Cartersville.

People in north Georgia, North Carolina and Florida reported seeing the meteor. It was also seen from space, detected by the Geostationary Lightning Mapper on the GOES-16 satellite.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

