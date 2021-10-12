Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southwest Carbon County, Upper North Platte River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 04:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southwest Carbon County; Upper North Platte River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Snow expected with some blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Lower elevations of southern Carbon County including Baggs and Saratoga. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow.