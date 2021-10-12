CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, WY

Winter Storm Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills, Snowy Range by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 04:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills; Snowy Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the lower elevations and 10 to 15 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph late tonight into Wednesday. Whiteout conditions possible at times. * WHERE...Snowy Range and North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...11 PM MDT this evening until noon MDT Wednesday. The worst conditions will occur late tonight into early Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extremely dangerous or impossible travel conditions due to icy, snow packed roads and near zero visibilities in falling and blowing snow. Mountain recreation may be life threatening to those caught unprepared for severe winter conditions as hikers can easily become disoriented with hypothermia setting in quickly.

alerts.weather.gov

