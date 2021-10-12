Winter Storm Warning issued for Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Niobrara County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. Visibilities less than one half mile possible. * WHERE...Southern portions of Niobrara County along the Pine Ridge, impacting US Highway 20 west of Van Tassell. * WHEN...6 PM MDT this evening until noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered roads and very low visibilities in falling and blowing snow.