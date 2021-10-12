CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, WY

Winter Storm Warning issued for South Laramie Range by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 04:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: South Laramie Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. Visibilities less than one half mile possible. * WHERE...South Laramie Range including the Interstate 80 Summit between Laramie and Cheyenne. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Extremely dangerous or impossible travel conditions due to icy, snow packed roads and near zero visibilities in falling and blowing snow.

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill Wednesday that would allow automatic and same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year that Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
Cheyenne, WY
Albany County, WY
Laramie County, WY
Laramie, WY
Fresh whole onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states: CDC

A salmonella outbreak in 37 states has been linked to fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 652 people have reported illness with 129 hospitalizations due to the onions...
NFL, players agree to end 'race-norming' in $1B settlement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over...
