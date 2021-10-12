Winter Storm Warning issued for South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 04:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: South Laramie Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. Visibilities less than one half mile possible. * WHERE...South Laramie Range including the Interstate 80 Summit between Laramie and Cheyenne. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Extremely dangerous or impossible travel conditions due to icy, snow packed roads and near zero visibilities in falling and blowing snow.