Wednesday is cloudy with chance for rain

It has been a dreary and cool day with temps in the low to mid 60s and a few sprinkles and areas of drizzle. Tonight is cloudy and damp with lows in the 50s and patchy fog. It remains mostly cloudy on Wednesday (meaning not much if any sun at all), but it will be mild with highs near 70. Scattered t'showers develop by late afternoon and evening along with SE winds gusting to 30 mph.

Thursday is the best day of the week with sunshine and a nice SW breeze warming us into the low 70s. The next storm system arrives on Friday with scattered showers and highs in the mid 60s. Behind this front is the coolest temps of the season so far with highs only in the 50s on Saturday along with a brisk NW wind to 30 mph. At least it will be sunny. Sunday remains sunny and cool with highs near 60. Morning lows will drop into the 40s in Milwaukee to upper 30s inland.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool with patchy fog

Low: 58 Lakefront...53 Inland

Wind: Light

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and mild with showers by evening

High: 70

Wind: SE 10-20 gusting to 25mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and mild

High: 71

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered t'showers

High: 64

Wind: NNW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and chilly

High: 58

Wind: NW 15-30 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool

High: 60

Wind: NW 15-20 mph