Winter Weather Advisory issued for Laramie Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-13 04:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Laramie Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Laramie Valley including the city of Laramie. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to slick roads and reduced visibilities.alerts.weather.gov
