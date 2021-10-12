CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, WY

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Carbon County, Sierra Madre Range by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 04:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Sierra Madre Range WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and some blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the lower elevations, with 10 to 15 inches possible in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Visibilities under one mile possible. * WHERE...Lower elevations of Carbon County including the city of Rawlins, Sierra Madre Mountain Range. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered roads and significantly reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow. Mountain recreation will be extremely hazardous if caught unprepared.

