Winter Storm Warning issued for Converse County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 17:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; North Laramie Range; Shirley Basin WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the lower elevations and 15 to 20 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph on Wednesday. Whiteout conditions possible at times. * WHERE...Northern Carbon and Albany Counties and western Converse County including Douglas, Esterbrook, Shirley Basin and Muddy Gap and adjacent mountains. * WHEN...11 PM MDT this evening until noon MDT Wednesday. The worst conditions will occur late tonight into early Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extremely dangerous or impossible travel conditions due to icy, snow packed roads and near zero visibilities in falling and blowing snow. Mountain recreation may be life threatening to those caught unprepared for severe winter conditions as hikers can easily become disoriented with hypothermia setting in quickly.