Takeaways From The 2020 Census For Maryland, In 5 Charts

By AADIT TAMBE, Capital News Service
 9 days ago
Maryland’s population increased by 7 percent to 6,177,224 in the last decade, as the state became more diverse, reflecting a national trend, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Here are five takeaways from the 2020 Census for Marylanders:

1. Less than half of Marylanders are white
Census data shows that there are 7.7 percent fewer white residents in the state now than in 2010. Despite the decrease, white people are still the largest racial demographic group in the state, representing 47.1 percent of the state’s total population. The Black population, which makes up 29 percent of the state’s residents, is the second-largest racial demographic group.

The population of Hispanic residents, who make up 11.8 percent of the state’s total residents, saw an increase in every county in Maryland.

The sharpest decrease in population within a single demographic group was among Native Americans, whose population dropped by 12.7 percent.

2. Increase in people who identify as “other” and residents of two or more races
People who identify as “other races” increased 194.9 percent, from 11,972 in 2010 to 35,314 in 2020 — the largest percent increase for a single demographic group. Marylanders who identify as two or more races increased by 115.1 percent in the last decade.

Counties with a smaller population of residents identifying as “other” saw a higher percent increase. For instance, in Garrett County, the number of people identifying as “other” increased from 2 in 2010 to 54 in 2020.

Montgomery County is home to the highest population of people who identify as “other” (8,589 residents), and the highest population of residents of two or more races (48,080 people).

The increase in Marylanders belonging to two or more racial groups reflects a national trend illustrating a substantial rise in the number of Americans that indicated belonging to the demographic.

3. Maryland’s demographic shift is driven by the younger population
People under age 18 make up 22 percent of the state’s population. While nearly half of all adults in the state are white, only 37.6 percent of children are white. Hispanic Marylanders make up 10.2 percent of the adult population, but 17.4 percent of the population of children — the largest difference between the two age groups for a single demographic.

4. Baltimore City shrunk in population, as the suburbs grew more diverse
Baltimore City’s population saw a 6 percent decrease. Baltimore County, which wraps around Baltimore City, saw a 6.1 percent increase in population.

All six localities in the Baltimore metropolitan area— Baltimore City, Anne Arundel County, Baltimore County, Carroll County, Harford County and Howard County — had a decrease in the white population and a significant increase in Hispanic and Asian residents. Black residents in Baltimore City decreased by 14 percent.

5. The Washington, DC area saw a significant increase in population
Maryland counties surrounding Washington, D.C., which house many who commute to the nation’s capital for work, saw an increase in population. Montgomery County is the state’s largest county, with its population accounting for 17.2 percent of all residents.

Washington, D.C. saw the highest percent increase in white residents — 24.9 percent — among the 25 localities in the metropolitan area. All counties saw an increase in people who identify as “other” or two or more races.

This article originally appeared on CNSMaryland.org on Tuesday, October 7, 2021 .

The post Takeaways From The 2020 Census For Maryland, In 5 Charts appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

