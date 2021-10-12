CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MD Assoc. Of Community Colleges Hosts 60+ Universities At Virtual Fair Oct. 11-14 To Explain How CSM Students Can Transfer Credits To 4-Year Colleges

By College of Southern Maryland
 9 days ago
Current and future College of Southern Maryland (CSM) students will have the opportunity to learn how to transfer their credits from CSM to more than 60 colleges and universities by attending the state-wide Fall Virtual Transfer Fair, Oct. 11 – 14. Maryland, out-of-state, and Historically Black Colleges and Universities from the mid-Atlantic region are planning to participate in the event organized by the Maryland Association of Community Colleges (MACC).

The Fall Virtual Transfer Fair, although specifically designed for current community college students, may also benefit regional high school students interested in the transfer process. College representatives will be available each day between 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. during the fair’s virtual format. Participants will learn:

  • The Application and Transfer Process – Find out more about the admissions process and how to transfer credits you have already earned.
  • Scholarships and Financial Aid – Discover the different types of financial aid, need-based and merit-based scholarships, and the importance of completing a FAFSA.
  • Majors and Career Connections – Join a conversation about the academic options and experiences, including honors and learning communities.
  • Campus Life and Student Involvement – Learn about living on campus, student life (fraternities, sororities, professional organizations, and community-based programs), and finding the right fit.

A full schedule of dates and times is available at https://mdacc.org/vtf-fall-21 . All sessions will take place in breakout rooms on Zoom. Pre-registration is not required but students will need the latest Zoom update on their device to participate. To have the best experience students are encouraged to visit the website prior to the event.

The fair, which is free of charge, is coordinated by MACC’ workgroup of transfer professionals. For general information about the Virtual Transfer Fair, visit https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/10/virtual-transfer-fair.html .

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

