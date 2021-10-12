CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

GitLab eyes nearly $10 bln valuation in IPO after boosting price range

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Software development company GitLab Inc on Tuesday raised the target price range for its U.S. initial public offering, lifting its aimed valuation to nearly $10 billion.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

P10 to go public after IPO prices below the expected range, valuing company at $1.4 billion

P10 Inc. is all set to go public Thursday, as the Texas-based alternative asset management company's initial public offering priced overnight at $12 a share, below the expected range of between $14 and $16 a share. The company sold 11.5 million Class A shares in the IPO to raise $138.0 million, while selling shareholders 8.5 million shares to raise $102.0 million. With a total of 117.16 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding expected after the IPO, the pricing values the company at about $1.41 billion. The stock is expected to start trading on the NYSE some time after the open under the ticker symbol "PX." The company is going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 7.8% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 4.1%.
STOCKS
The Independent

Rentokil sales move higher amid flurry of acquisitions

Pest control and hygiene business Rentokil Initial saw revenues nudge higher for the past three months as it was boosted by acquisitions.Shares in the business dipped in early trading on Thursday despite it hailing a “strong performance” from its core operations.The update comes just weeks after it increased its growth targets and announced plans to expand its hygiene arm following strong demand following the pandemic.On Thursday, Rentokil said its revenues rose by 0.5% to £761.9 million for the third quarter of 2021.However, it said this was depressed by its disinfection business which fell away from pandemic-boosted levels from last year.We...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Enfusion valued at $1.9 billion as IPO priced at top of expected range

Enfusion Inc. is set for its public debut Thursday, as the Chicago-based investment management software company's initial public offering priced overnight at $17 a share, at the top of the expected range of between $15 and $17 a share. The company sold 15.32 million Class A shares in the IPO to raise $260.5 million and selling shareholders sold 3.43 million shares to raise $58.3 million. With a total of 113.05 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding expected after the IPO, the pricing would value the company at $1.92 billion. The stock is expected to begin trading on the NYSE some time after the open, under the ticker symbol "ENFN." The company is going public at a time the Renaissance IPO ETF has climbed 7.8% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has tacked on 4.1%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Enfusion stock opens 18% above IPO price to value investment management software company at $2.3 billion

Enfusion Inc. was well received on its Wall Street debut, as the Chicago-based investment management software company's stock opened 17.6% above its IPO price. The company raised $260.5 million as it sold 15.32 million Class A shares in its initial public offering, which the company said overnight priced at $17 a share, at the top of the expected range of between $15 and $17 a share. Selling shareholders raised $58.3 million as they sold 3.43 million shares in the IPO. The stock's first trade on the NYSE was at $20.00 at 11:16 a.m. Eastern for about 2.3 million shares. With a total of about 113.05 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding expected after the IPO, the stock's first trade values the company at about $2.26 billion. The stock has pared some gains since the open to recently trade up 17.1% at $19.90. The company debuted on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF rose 0.8% in midday trading while the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Gitlab#Software Development#Gitlab Inc
MarketWatch

P10 opens slightly above, then seesaws around the IPO price

P10 Inc. received a somewhat lackluster reception on its public debut, as the Texas-based alternative asset management company's stock opened on the NYSE just 0.8% above the $12 IPO price, the seesawed around that price. The company raised $138.0 million as it sold 11.5 million Class A shares in its initial public offering, which the company said overnight priced at $12 a share, or below the expected range of between $14 and $16 a share. Selling shareholders sold raised $102.0 million as they sold 8.5 million shares in the IPO. The stock's first NYSE trade was at $12.10 at 11:23 a.m. Eastern for about 1.3 million shares. With a total of about 117.16 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding expected after the IPO, the stock's first trade values the company at about $1.42 billion. The stock has traded within a range of $12.70 to $11.27 since the open, and was recently changing hands up 0.1% at $12.01. The company debuted on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF was rising 0.7% in midday trading while the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Portillo's stock debuts with a 30% gain after Chicago street food company raises $405.4 million in IPO

Portillo's Inc. received a nice ovation in its public debut Thursday, as the Chicago street food company's stock opened 30% above its IPO price, and then rose further. The company raised $405.4 million as it sold 20.27 million shares in its initial public offering, which the company said overnight priced at $20 a share, or at the top of the expected range of between $17 and $20 a share. The stock's first trade on the Nasdaq was at $26.00 at 10:59 a.m. ET for 2.46 million shares. It has edged higher since to trade up 32.6% at $26.52, representing a market capitalization of about $1.9 billion, according to FactSet. The company's upbeat debut came on a day of relatively strong investor interest in IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF surged 1.2% in morning trading while the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

WeWork shares rise in trading debut after SPAC merger closes

WeWork Inc. moved into positive territory on Thursday, as shares climbed 7.9% to $11.20 in their first day of public trading. The company has completed its previously announced merger with the special purpose acquisition company BowX Acquisition Corp. SoftBank, which has taken an $8.2 billion write-down for its investment in the company, currently holds a 56% equity stake in WeWork. As announced in March, the merger between BowX and WeWork valued the company at about $9 billion and provided $1.3 billion of cash to WeWork, which rents out office space to gig workers. WeWork executive chairman Marcelo Claure said SoftBank "is proud to support WeWork" and that the company "is leading one of the biggest disruptions in commercial real estate with a workspace solution that has never been more in demand."
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix stock slumps after earnings as Deutsche Bank downgrades, but most analysts boost price targets

Shares of Netflix Inc. slumped 2.3% in premarket trading, as investors expressed disappointment that the streaming video giant's third-quarter results and subscriber guidance didn't beat expectations by enough. That said, no less than 19 of the 48 analysts surveyed by FactSet raised their stock price targets and one lowered their target, while Deutsche Bank's Bryan Kraft went as far as downgrading the stock. Kraft cut his rating to hold from buy, while keeping his price target at $590, which is 8.3% below Tuesday's closing price of $639.00. "While, on the one hand, we share the market's enthusiasm toward Netflix's...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Pinterest stock rockets after report says company has held merger talks with PayPal

Shares of Pinterest Inc. are up 11% in midday trading Wednesday after Bloomberg News reported that PayPal Holdings Inc. has approached the company about a potential deal. PayPal shares are off about 3% in Wednesday trading. The Bloomberg story, which cited multiple unnamed sources, said that the companies have discussed a takeout price of roughly $70 a share for Pinterest. The stock recently changed hands at $61.76. Pinterest shares were briefly halted for volatility but have resumed trading. Representatives from PayPal and Pinterest didn't immediately provide comment to MarketWatch.
STOCKS
Reuters

Mexico's Banorte reports 3nd-quarter net profit of $430 mln

MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Grupo Financiero Banorte on Thursday reported net profit of 8.874 billion pesos ($429.9 million) in the third quarter, down 0.4% from 8.906 billion pesos in the same year ago period. Revenues for the group, which owns one of the country’s largest banks and...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

205K+
Followers
225K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy