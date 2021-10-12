New Saints Row gameplay shows off the open-world city of Santo Ileos
Saints Row has unveiled its first gameplay of the new in-game world of Santo Ileso. Just yesterday on October 11, Game Informer published an exclusive first look at gameplay of the upcoming Saints Row reboot. In the small gameplay snipper, which is a total of two minutes in length, we can see the player character driving a buggy over the desert-like outskirts of Santo Ileso, before walking the daytime and night time streets of the city, giving us a look at how the city changes over time.www.gamesradar.com
