CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Mary's County, MD

St. Mary’s College of Maryland Receives National Endowment for the Humanities Grant

By St. Mary's College of Maryland
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R2tRn_0cOaBXz900

Long-term sustainable programming and community engagement tied to the Commemorative to Enslaved Peoples of Southern Maryland gained more momentum this fall thanks to monetary support from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH).

Earlier this week, NEH announced more than $87 million in American Rescue Plan funding to nearly 300 cultural and educational institutions to help them recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, retain and rehire workers, and reopen sites, facilities, and programs.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland was awarded just over $144,000 to fund its project, “Extending the History and Voices of Enslaved Peoples of Southern Maryland.” The funds allow the College to create a one-year public humanities position, sustain existing humanities programming, and create a long-term plan for humanities activities and public outreach related to the Commemorative.

The Commemorative to Enslaved Peoples of Southern Maryland is an immersive art experience that honors the story of resilience, persistence, and creative problem-solving that defined the lives of the enslaved individuals that lived in St. Mary’s City between 1750 and 1815. Constructed on the College’s campus, the Commemorative provides visitors with the space to acknowledge and learn from the lives of those who once toiled there, while providing a place for reflection and introspection about the nature of slavery and its connections to modern society.

“This grant is not only celebrating the four years of work that went in from finding the slave quarters in 2016, up until the creation of the commemorative and the virtual dedication in 2020 but also the powerful potential of the work to be done,” said Erin Peters, director of the Boyden Gallery and Collection, and lecturer of museum studies, who is project director of the grant.

Julia King, professor of anthropology and member of the grant project team, made the discovery of the slave quarters with her staff and students in 2016. King said she is excited to see the next phase in the Commemorative’s development

“NEH support is a powerful recognition of the importance of the College’s Commemorative to Enslaved People of Southern Maryland. This support will allow the College to develop the Commemorative as an educational tool for all of our stakeholders, including the greater community of which the College is a part.”

Without the ability to have an in-person dedication that had been in planning for two years, Peters said the College didn’t stop working, but rather filtered it, switching to what would become the nationally recognized award-winning virtual dedication, “From Absence to Presence: The Commemorative to Enslaved Peoples of Southern Maryland.”

She said now with the resources and recognition from NEH, the College can continue to activate and “make that presence larger.”

Garrey Dennie, associate professor of history and member of the grant project team,is currently spearheading a committee that has planned a two-part program celebrating the anniversary of the Commemorative, which he said, “captures the core vision that has allowed us to win the NEH grant.” More details will be announced later this month.

To learn more about the Commemorative to Enslaved Peoples of Southern Maryland or to apply for the one-year public humanities fellow position, visit us online.

The post St. Mary’s College of Maryland Receives National Endowment for the Humanities Grant appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

CSM Invites Parents, High School-aged Students to Hear About the Many Benefits of Dual Enrollment

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) invites parents of high school students to attend upcoming Dual Enrollment Program and Career and Technology Education (CTE) virtual informational sessions and learn how their teens can get an affordable and manageable jump start on their career goals. Virtual informational sessions will be held on Nov. 2, 3, and […] The post CSM Invites Parents, High School-aged Students to Hear About the Many Benefits of Dual Enrollment appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County Public Schools and Calvert Library Receive $1.5 million SEED Grant

In partnership with Dramatic Results, Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) and Calvert Library have been selected to receive over $1.5 million in funding through the Assistance for Arts Education (AAE). This funding is for the first year which runs through September 30, 2022. The grant is expected to be renewed for four subsequent years. Dr. […] The post Calvert County Public Schools and Calvert Library Receive $1.5 million SEED Grant appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Sheriff Announces ‘Gold Star Foundation’ for Student Scholarships

Sheriff Mike Evans and a committee of Calvert County citizens have established a non-profit organization entitled the Sheriff’s Office Gold Star Foundation, Inc. The intent of this diverse panel of volunteers is to award scholarships to students enrolled in high schools throughout Calvert County who are interested in a law enforcement career. The foundation’s goal […] The post Calvert Sheriff Announces ‘Gold Star Foundation’ for Student Scholarships appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Mary's County, MD
Education
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Education
County
Saint Mary's County, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Musumeci Makes It Three United East Men’s Runner of the Week Awards

LATHAM, N.Y. – First-year Logan Musumeci (Lusby, Md./Patuxent) nabbed his third United East Conference Men’s Runner of the Week award for the week ending October 17. Musumeci picked up his first two United East weekly honors on September 7 and September 28. St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s cross country team has run away with the United East […] The post Musumeci Makes It Three United East Men’s Runner of the Week Awards appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
SPORTS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Southern Maryland Minority Chamber of Commerce (SMMCOC) Launches the Southern Maryland Virtual Business Resource Center (SMVBRC)

The Southern Maryland Minority Chamber of Commerce (SMMCOC) announced today they were awarded a grant from the USDA. To develop and maintain the Southern Maryland Virtual Business Resource Center (SMVBRC) to help small businesses interested in doing business with the world’s largest buyer of products and services. The SMVBRC will showcase available Federal, State, Local, […] The post Southern Maryland Minority Chamber of Commerce (SMMCOC) Launches the Southern Maryland Virtual Business Resource Center (SMVBRC) appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Robertson-Slagle Appointed as Charles Co. Economic Development Director

La Plata, MD- Charles County Administrator Mark Belton announces the appointment of Kelly Robertson-Slagle as the director of economic development. Robertson-Slagle will begin her employment with Charles County Government on Monday, Nov. 15 Robertson-Slagle is a strategic leader with more than 25 years of extensive experience in planning, organizing, and implementing economic development functions from […] The post Robertson-Slagle Appointed as Charles Co. Economic Development Director appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LA PLATA, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Sacred Journey: Re-Making Our World Anew to Observe the One-Year Anniversary of the Dedication of the Commemorative to Enslaved Peoples of Southern Maryland

The Sacred Journey: Re-Making Our World Anew observes the first anniversary of the dedication of the Commemorative to Enslaved Peoples of Southern Maryland. The event takes place rain or shine on the St. Mary’s College of Maryland campus on Saturday, November 13. “St. Mary’s College, Trinity Episcopal Church, and Historic St. Mary’s City are located on […] The post The Sacred Journey: Re-Making Our World Anew to Observe the One-Year Anniversary of the Dedication of the Commemorative to Enslaved Peoples of Southern Maryland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Title I Thriving Threes and Me program open for registration

The Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Title I Thriving Threes and Me program is now open for registration. Parent workshops and learning groups will be held virtually and will continue to focus on family engagement. Similar to the 2020-21 school year, the program will not be a traditional full day of school for children. Activities and events will be held outside of school hours to […] The post Charles Co. Title I Thriving Threes and Me program open for registration appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Board honors outstanding students for dedication to their studies, extracurricular activities

The Board of Education at its Oct. 12 meeting honored five Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students. School principals annually select one student and staff member for Board recognition. Students are honored for accomplishments in the areas of academic achievement, career readiness and personal responsibility. Honored by the Board Oct. 12 were Tyne Kidd of […] The post Charles Co. Board honors outstanding students for dedication to their studies, extracurricular activities appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. COVID-19 vaccine requirement/weekly screening expands to additional extracurricular activities for students in Grades 7-12

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has expanded COVID-19 screening requirements to students in Grades 7-12 who participate in CCPS-sponsored extracurricular activities. The expansion is effective immediately for high school students who participate in school marching bands.  Starting Monday, Oct. 25, students in Grades 7-12 who participate in specific extracurricular activities must provide proof of having […] The post Charles Co. COVID-19 vaccine requirement/weekly screening expands to additional extracurricular activities for students in Grades 7-12 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMCPS to host STEAM Festival and Expo 2021 in late October

LEONARDTOWN, MD– There are a variety of STEM-related programs available to students in St. Mary’s County and the Seventh Annual Maryland STEM Festival and Expo brings a myriad of STEM-related activities, programs, and organizations together in one venue. This year, St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) is excited to integrate the arts into our STEM programming making our event a STEAM Festival! This year’s festival theme is Health and Wellness, and both students and parents can explore the various hands-on activities to help foster their child’s STEAM interests.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endowment#Southern Maryland#American Rescue Plan
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

$10 million awarded for Bay conservation work

Efforts that will plant forest buffers along streams, remove barriers to fish migration, engage underserved communities and accelerate nutrient reduction efforts in the Chesapeake Bay region were among 49 projects that received more than $10 million in grants on Tuesday. The projects were part of this year’s Chesapeake Bay Small Watershed Grants Program, an initiative […] The post $10 million awarded for Bay conservation work appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ENVIRONMENT
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy