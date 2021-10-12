CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Bringing Back Some Sun

By Stevie Daniels
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=236UaS_0cOaBTSF00

Clouds will hover for much of the day with a few breaks of sun possible. Temperatures bottom out in the 60s tonight for most. More sun and heat is in the forecast starting Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 80s through the first half of the weekend. The next chance for showers is on Saturday. Sweater weather returns on Sunday into the start of next week.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Isolated showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Saturday A chance of showers after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night A chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 70.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 70.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 72.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

House votes to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress

The House on Thursday voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee, a remarkable censure of the former Trump White House strategist that leaves the Department of Justice to weigh whether to pursue criminal charges. The vote fell almost...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Fed cracks down on top officials' trading in bid to end ethics scandal

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday banned individual stock purchases by its top officials and unveiled a broad set of other restrictions on their investing activities, taking action roughly six weeks after reports of active trading by some U.S. central bank policymakers triggered an ethics uproar.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweater Weather#East Wind
The Associated Press

Kanter’s comments cause blackout of Celtics games in China

Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent response to comments that Celtics center Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetian independence. Kanter, as part of a series of social media posts, also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a...
NBA
ABC News

Fresh whole onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states: CDC

A salmonella outbreak in 37 states has been linked to fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 652 people have reported illness with 129 hospitalizations due to the onions...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy