Bringing Back Some Sun

Clouds will hover for much of the day with a few breaks of sun possible. Temperatures bottom out in the 60s tonight for most. More sun and heat is in the forecast starting Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 80s through the first half of the weekend. The next chance for showers is on Saturday. Sweater weather returns on Sunday into the start of next week.

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Isolated showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday A chance of showers after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 72.