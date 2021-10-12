10-month-old girl dies after ingesting heroin in Beaver County home

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A 10-month-old girl who ingested heroin in an Ambridge home has died.

Melissa Miller, 27, was arrested shortly after it happened last month.

Police were called to her home where she told officers she’s a recovering addict and the baby got ahold of stamp bags.

Police used Narcan, trying to revive the baby, identified as Myla Rushman.

She was taken to Children’s Hospital, but passed away on Saturday.

Channel 11 has contacted the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office to see if Miller, the child’s mother, will face homicide charges.

