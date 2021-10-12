CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WPXI Pittsburgh

10-month-old girl dies after ingesting heroin in Beaver County home

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A2CXQ_0cOaBCh800

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A 10-month-old girl who ingested heroin in an Ambridge home has died.

Melissa Miller, 27, was arrested shortly after it happened last month.

Police were called to her home where she told officers she’s a recovering addict and the baby got ahold of stamp bags.

Police used Narcan, trying to revive the baby, identified as Myla Rushman.

She was taken to Children’s Hospital, but passed away on Saturday.

Channel 11 has contacted the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office to see if Miller, the child’s mother, will face homicide charges.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

6-year-old cuts classmate’s face with knife during school, police say

PETERSBURG, Va. — An elementary school student in Virginia is under investigation after police said he brought a knife to school and cut a 6-year-old classmate on the face. Police said the first 6-year-old took a pocketknife to Walnut Hill Elementary School Tuesday and cut another child from his earlobe to his face while the kids were outside for recess, WWBT reported.
PETERSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Beaver#Police#Ambridge#Narcan#Children S Hospital#Channel 11#Cox Media Group
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
59K+
Followers
73K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy