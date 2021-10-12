CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Kitchen Sponge is Gross, Here's How to Clean it the Right Way

By Sarah Ramsey
We've been told that microwaving a kitchen sponge is the right way to kill germs after you clean up, but it turns out that's not the best way for disinfecting sponges. The Good Housekeeping Institute worked with the EMSL Analytical testing lab in Westmont, New Jersey, to test how to clean a sponge while killing the bacteria every kitchen or dish sponge picks up in daily use. Spoiler alert: Some new research says bleach is the answer.

