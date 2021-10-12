CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown T-Mobile Eyes End of October Opening

By Warren Abrahamson
 9 days ago

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – T-Mobile will be opening their first retail store in Jamestown by the end of October. The American wireless network operator will be located in the space formerly occupied by Famous Footwear at 809 26th Street SW. "The upcoming opening is a part of T-Mobile's continued efforts...

