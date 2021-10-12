Jamestown T-Mobile Eyes End of October Opening

AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to construct an approximate 35-foot overall height pole within a public right-of-way that would support a telecommunications antenna and associated equipment located at Dreamliner Drive/Boeing, North Charleston, Charleston County, South Carolina 29418 (N32° 52' 43.0" and W80° 2' 7.4"). The pole will not be lit. AT&T Mobility, LLC invites comments from any interested party on the impact the proposed undertaking may have on any districts, sites, buildings, structures, or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering, or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places under National Historic Preservation Act Section 106. Comments pertaining specifically to historic resources may be sent to Impact7G, Inc., ATTN: Casey Radke, 9550 Hickman Road, Suite 105, Clive, IA 50325. Ms. Radke can be reached at (515) 473-6256 during normal business hours. Comments must be received within 30 days of the date of this notice. Interested persons may review the application for the project at www.fcc.gov/asr/ applications by entering Antenna Structure Registration (Form 854) File No. A1203407 and may raise environmental concerns about the project under the National Environmental Policy Act rules of the Federal Communications Commission, 47 CFR §1.1307, by notifying the FCC of the specific reasons that the action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment. Requests for Environmental Review must be filed within 30 days of the date that notice of the project is published on the FCC's website and may only raise environmental concerns. The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online at www.fcc.gov/asr/ environmentalrequest, but they may be filed with a paper copy by mailing the Request to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. A copy of the Request should be provided to Impact7G, Inc. at 9550 Hickman Road, Suite 105, Clive, IA 50325.CS 263/CR AD# 1964522.

