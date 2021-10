RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – Early voting begins Tuesday, October 12th in Richmond County for the November 2nd special election.

On the ballot – whether the City of Augusta will issue bonds to pay for a new arena, and elections in Hephzibah and Blythe.

A photo ID and mask are required.

The polls open at 8:30 a.m.

