CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Inside Nick Sirianni's prep for his first Thursday night game as Eagles head coach

By Dave Spadaro
philadelphiaeagles.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 24-hour rule is condensed to 12 hours. On-field practices are walkthroughs. Meeting time is less and simple is more. Players know they have about 60 fewer hours to recover from the previous week's game, so sleep is cherished, hydration is mandatory, and mental toughness is highlighted. Welcome to the...

www.philadelphiaeagles.com

Comments / 0

Related
94 WIP Sports Radio

Bigger concern for Eagles: Nick Sirianni or Jalen Hurts?

In the latest Go Birds! Pod, James Seltzer and Eliot Shorr-Parks discuss the Eagles' latest loss, a 28-22 defeat on Thursday night to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was a loss where once again the offense struggled, which raises the question -- six games into the season, who is a bigger concern, Nick Sirianni or Jalen Hurts?
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: The Nick Sirianni-Jalen Hurts marriage might be short-lived

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Burn it down. The case: It’s only been six games, but it’s already clear the Sirianni-Hurts marriage is going to be short-lived. If Hurts isn’t good enough as a passer to give the team an accurate read on Sirianni’s offense and if Sirianni’s offense isn’t tailored enough to Hurts’ skill set to allow for an accurate assessment of him as the quarterback of the future, the Eagles risk having no answers by the end of the season. Even if they could somehow sneak into the playoffs, it’s not like they’d be anything more than cannon fodder. And who are we kidding? This whole thing is about tearing things down for a rebuild that can start in earnest next offseason with three possible first-round picks and most likely four picks in the top 50. Anyone who’s not in the team’s long-term plans should be available. Goedert? Is the team really going to give him a high-priced extension when he’s never really been a No. 1 tight end? If someone’s willing to pay a premium, say a third-round pick, go for it. How about Miles Sanders? He’s barely used in the offense to begin with, and there’s no way the team is going to sign him to a second contract. Let him go, too. And if trading away some of these players makes the team worse in the short run, all the better for draft-pick purposes. Sirianni’s best attribute as a coach seems to be his ability to get the team to play hard, so there should be no concerns about the locker room checking out even in a firesale. It’s a dirty business, but one the Eagles have to be willing to play.
NFL
NJ.com

Why Eagles’ Nick Sirianni compares DeVonta Smith to Sixers’ Allen Iverson

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni sat down and searched for a documentary about Hall of Fame Sixers guard Allen Iverson. A self-described “basketball nerd,” Sirianni was always interested in the way that Iverson played, watching how the 6-foot guard from Georgetown was able to shake off defenders, using his lethal crossover in the process to get to the basket.
NBA
inquirer.com

What we learned from Eagles-Bucs: Don’t be surprised by Nick Sirianni’s slow start

The final score might have reflected a close game -- and the Eagles did fight to the end -- but the Buccaneers were in control most of Thursday night before leaving Lincoln Financial Field with a 28-22 victory. The 2-4 Birds still have myriad issues, but could use this weekend’s mini-bye to address deficiencies across the board.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
CBS Sports

Eagles' Nick Sirianni gives familiar answer about Miles Sanders' lack of carries in loss to Buccaneers

Miles Sanders is just not getting the football, something Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni does recognize. Unfortunately, the Eagles head coach fails to act on it. Sanders received just nine carries in the Eagles' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, which was the latest indicator on how seldom he's used. The Eagles had just one carry to a running back in the first 25 offensive plays, painting a clearer picture of why Jalen Hurts struggled for the majority of the game.
NFL
chatsports.com

Is Nick Sirianni in over his head?

That the Philadelphia Eagles are 2-4 after their first six games in an admitted “transition year” isn’t a total shock or embarrassment. How the Eagles have looked getting to this point, though, is a different story. It’s hard to feel really great about the head coach and quarterback after six games. The former has especially drawn a lot of ire and has people wondering: Is Nick Sirianni in over his head?
NFL
Yardbarker

Nick Sirianni needs to avoid repeating Mike Groh’s biggest mistake

The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t as bad as their 1-3 record suggests, but they could be a lot better. There are many reasons for their rollercoaster start to the season, but one of the more perplexing has been the lack of attention to running the ball. The more time passes, the more questions arise, and the more signs remind fans of an era they’d hoped to have forgotten by now.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#The Novacare Complex
chatsports.com

Eagles News: Nick Sirianni reportedly frustrated with Jonathan Gannon

League sources said Thursday that, after Sunday’s blowout loss to the Chiefs, Eagles rookie coach Nick Sirianni blistered his defensive coaching staff in meetings early this week. He targeted rookie coordinator Jonathan Gannon in particular. Sirianni is frustrated at Gannon’s toothless, amorphous scheme; Gannon’s timid calls; and Gannon’s poor utilization of star players like defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and Darius Slay. “It was some tough conversations in the defensive room this morning,” Sirianni said Monday. This, according to the sources, was an understatement. Sirianni was mad.
NFL
chatsports.com

Nick Sirianni said the Eagles are ‘hopeful’ to have Lane Johnson back this year

Nick Sirianni met with reporters on Monday afternoon to talk about the team in the aftermath of their Week 5 win over the Carolina Panthers. It was pointed out that Sirianni was wearing Johnson’s number on his visor on Sunday, and the head coach was asked whether that was indicative that the veteran would miss considerable time. He noted that he just wanted the guys — Brandon Graham, Isaac Seumalo, and Johnson — to know that they were a part of the team effort and were there with them in spirit.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Delaware County Daily Times

Eagles’ Nick Sirianni quietly supporting missing Lane Johnson

PHILADELPHIA — The best Nick Sirianni could do Friday was to continue to have the back of veteran offensive tackle Lane Johnson, who is dealing with a personal matter and won’t be around Sunday when the Eagles hit the road to oppose the Carolina Panthers. There is a reason Johnson...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Nick Sirianni talks Eagles’ “complete team win” over the Panthers in Week 5

Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters following the team’s win over the Panthers Sunday afternoon, and he talked a bit about his reaction to the win, the offensive struggles and overall performance, as well as why he went for two late in the game. Here’s what the head...
NFL
phillyvoice.com

What they're saying: Nick Sirianni rips Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon; Sanders vs. Gainwell

The Eagles will try to snap their current three-game losing streak on Sunday when they travel to Carolina for a Week 5 matchup against the Panthers. For the fifth time in as many games, Nick Sirianni's team will enter the game as an underdog, although the line for Eagles vs. Panthers has been shrinking as the week's gone on.
NFL
NJ.com

Why Eagles’ Nick Sirianni won’t change his play-calling process

After Eagles running back Miles Sanders ran the ball for 13 yards in the third quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the sellout crowd at Lincoln Financial Field rose to their feet. It was not because of a momentous occasion in Eagles history. It was the frustrated reaction of the fan base that finally saw a designed run play called and the play having success.
NFL
Norristown Times Herald

Grotz: Eagles coach Nick Sirianni having fun preparing for Super challenge against Tampa Bay

PHILADELPHIA — For a rookie head coach, playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can be like awaiting sentencing. The only real question is how bad the punishment is going to be. Yet there was Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on Zoom Wednesday morning talking about the fun he’s had preparing to take on living legend Tom Brady, iconic head coach Bruce Arians and the defending Super Bowl champions Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy