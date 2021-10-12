Joovy voluntarily recalls some of its jogging strollers after reports of wheel failure
Stroller manufacturer Joovy is recalling over 9,000 of its Zoom 360 Ultralight units after a dozen cases of wheel failure, including one where a child was injured. In a voluntary recall posted Thursday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Joovy said the 26-pound stroller’s front wheel bearing can wear through its housing or detach entirely, posing a fall and injury hazard to its rider.wtop.com
