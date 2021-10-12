Name suggestions needed for new Lee County primary school

The district of Lee County is asking for stakeholders to submit name suggestions for a new primary school being built on Three Oaks Parkway Estero.

The Pre-k through 8th grade school is set to open in August of 2023. Name suggestions will be collected until 5 p.m. on Friday, October 15.

The name suggestions will be presented to a committee made up of community organizations, representatives from local government, adjacent neighborhoods and parents from the municipality where the school is located, the school principal and Academic Services.

The Board is asking that name suggestions, as well as a mascot, to follow at least one of the guidelines, which include, but are not limited to:

1. The history and culture of Florida and the people who live here

2. The natural environment of Florida, especially Southwest Florida

3. The community in which the school is located

The Board is also asking for the future name of the school to be memorable, brief, pronounceable to the average person and not similar to any other school in Southwest Florida. Click here to submit your idea.

The names will be presented for selection on November 2.