Police car generic Police car (Nick Papantonis)

A deadly crash on Russell Road at Hands Drive in Clay County has the area currently blocked.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the two-vehicle crash that left one driver dead just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Traffic is being rerouted at Sandridge and Henley roads.

Action News Jax has live traffic updates on FOX30 and CBS47.

©2021 Cox Media Group