As a beverage company, Coca-Cola is a giant that has earned international recognition for its products over the years. As per Mental Floss, the classic aluminum Coke cans were first created for soldiers posted in international locations. By 1960, the company supplied Coke cans to the general public because they were seen as a convenient option. Additionally, Coke was once even marketed as an effective replacement for coffee. In the late 1980s, several consumers were exposed to an advertising campaign that tried to convince them that the soda was a much more practical option first thing in the morning compared to traditional hot coffee.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO