Texas Governor Greg Abbott Issues An Executive Order Banning Covid-19 Vaccination Mandates In the State
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has just released an executive order on Monday that bans the implementation of Covid-19 mandates by any entity, which includes private businesses. This one is said to go further than his previous vaccine mandate back in August as it only prohibits vaccine mandates by any state government entity or entities that have received public funds, according to Axios.texasbreaking.com
